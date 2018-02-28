Push-Button Ignition Foils Attempted Car Theft, Police Say

A Fort Gibson man is in jail after police say he robbed a pharmacy with a knife, then tried to steal an employees car.

Police say the man walked into the Valu-Med pharmacy with a large knife and demanded pills, which he was given by employees.

One employee told police that the man tried to abduct another employee and steal her car to get away.

The woman refused but gave the man her purse with the car keys inside, police say.

Police say he tried to steal the vehicle, but couldn't figure out how to start the push-button ignition style car.

He tried to re-enter the store, but it was locked and the police had already been called. That's when he jumped on his electric scooter and took off, police say.

Police say they found the man in a Harps parking lot across the street and tazed him after he refused to drop his knife and surrender.

The man has not yet been identified.