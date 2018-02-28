Owasso Police Investigate Non-Profit For Veterans

A man running a non-profit for veterans is now in jail on a drug complaint.

Owasso police arrested Gary Gomes on a felony warrant issued nearly a year ago.

Gomes' arrest is not connected to the non-profit he runs, but Owasso police said they are investigating where the money being collected is going.

Owasso police said they got a call about someone "suspicious" collecting money at Sam's Club for veterans.

"In this case they wanted us to make sure that the cause was really donations for veterans," said Lt. Nick Boatman, Owasso Police Department.

Officers ended up arresting Gary Gomes Tuesday for an unrelated drug warrant.

About a year ago, Skiatook police say they found more than five pounds of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana, and wanted to arrest Gomes in connection to it.

"Obviously that got the officers' attention. It was an Osage County warrant. So once they called the Osage County sheriff's office and they advised that they wanted this person, they took him into custody," Boatman said.

The non-profit Gomes works for, "Heavenly Angels," advertised an event on Facebook scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, calling it a "veterans support group."

But, the door to the organization had a locked door and a "closed" sign.

On the phone, a man with the organization said he has "no comment" about the arrest.

Boatman said right now, people shouldn't worry about donating to the non-profit, but officers are investigating.

"We'd hate for a legitimate business to suffer because of it. So we're gonna look into it and see what we find and go from there," Boatman said.

People working at nearby businesses who didn't want to go on camera say the nonprofit has been here for about a year.