Truck Hits Sand Springs Cyclist, Drives Off

Sand Springs police are looking for a truck after they say a cyclist was hit in a Sand Springs intersection Wednesday night.

Police responded to 7th and North Wilson Ave. after reports of a truck hitting a pedestrian.

Police say a woman on a bicycle was going west on 7th when she was hit by a southbound truck that took off after the incident.

The woman wasn't seriously injured and refused medical treatment, police said.

There was no detailed description of the truck given to police.