Owasso Police: Man Struck By Truck Trying To Flee Cops

Paramedics say a man suspected of auto burglary is in critical condition at the hospital after he was hit by a truck while running from police.

Police say around 7 p.m. Wednesday a caller claimed someone was trying to break into their vehicle near 8th and Cedar in Owasso.

They say during a foot chase the suspect tried to run across 86th Street North and was hit by a pickup.

Police say they did not issue any citations at the scene.