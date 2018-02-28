Armed Man Steals Gaming Console From Tulsa Store

Police say an armed man stole a game console from Tulsa business Wednesday evening.

Officers say at about 7:30 p.m., the man who was wearing a ski mask, walked into Vintage Stock in the 5300 block of East 41st Street and demanded an XBox One.

When employees said the game console was in a back room, the man picked up a different gaming console and ran out the door.

They say the man was last seen running south from the business.