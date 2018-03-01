Sunny, Windy Day Expected Across Eastern Oklahoma

The surface cold front is moving southward this morning and will produce gusty northwest winds from 20 to 30 mph for the next few hours before gradually decreasing speeds later today into tonight.

A few showers may linger across the southern areas for the next hour but will quickly end leaving us with beautiful weather across Oklahoma. Temps are currently projected to hit the upper 50s north and a few lower 60s south for our daytime highs. Friday and Saturday will feature fine weather with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the lower to mid-60s Friday and the mid to upper 60s Saturday.

Our next upper level system will drop down the west coast Saturday and begin ejecting into the plains late Sunday night into Monday while transitioning to a negatively tilted trough as it moves into the central plains. South winds both Friday and Saturday will bring low level moisture northward with scattered showers and storms more numerous Sunday across part of the state.

A narrow area of convective potential energy will develop Sunday, but the surface instability may still be rather low. Regardless, there seems to be enough shear to warrant a mention for a few strong to severe storms during this period before the trough ejects eastward and the surface front moves across the area late Sunday night or pre-dawn Monday.

The data this morning is rather progressive with the front and would quickly take the precip out the area either late Sunday or very early Monday morning. After the trough ejects eastward, the upper pattern will change for a few days bringing northwest flow across and down the plains. This means pleasant weather will reside across the state and northeast Oklahoma until a short-wave dives down the northwest flow Thursday with a few scattered showers or storms either Thursday night or early next Friday morning.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.