News

Tulsa Public Schools Hosts Teacher Recruitment Event

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools continues in its effort to recruit teachers for its classrooms.  

Some district leaders gathered Thursday evening at Langston University-Tulsa for an Open House event. 

TPS leaders spoke to college students about entering the education field and working in the district next school year.  Tulsa Public Schools says there is a great need right now for quality teachers.

"We all know we need teachers in the state. Two, we need great teachers here in Tulsa Public Schools," said TPS official Coy Nesbitt.

Students also learned how they can get certified and the best way to prepare for their first day in the classroom.

