Suspect Believed To Be UCO 'Campus Creep' In Custody

Curtis Redmond mug shot. Curtis Redmond mug shot.
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

The man suspected of making sexual advances towards multiple women at the University of Central Oklahoma is behind bars. Curtis Redmond turned himself in Friday morning, after campus police released surveillance photos of him.

UCO students are feeling safer now, and the university credits them for helping to quickly identify the suspect.

“Our police started getting tips almost immediately, and those tips directly led us to Curtis Redmond,” says UCO spokesperson Adrienne Nobles.

Campus police say Redmond was reportedly lurking around the school's library and the education building Wednesday morning, making sexual comments to young women, and in one case hugging and forcibly kissing a student on the cheek.

One victim tells News 9 he introduced himself as Curtis, shook her hand and told her she was pretty, then jumped straight to the next step.

“He was like, ‘Do you have a boyfriend?’” she remembers, “and I said, ‘No’, which I probably should have just lied and said, ‘Yes’, but I said, ‘No’, and he was like, ‘Do you want to go out sometime?’”

After she turned him down, the student says Curtis left her alone. Still, she says his presence made her feel extremely uncomfortable.

“I have mace but that’s just for like a just in case kind of thing,” she says.

Once UCO posted the surveillance photos on Facebook and other women started sharing their encounters with the man, the student discovered the suspect's full name.

She says, “I Googled just Curtis on Facebook, or searched it, and sure enough the first thing that came up was Curtis Redmond.”

Over the past decade, records show Redmond has been convicted on multiple meth and marijuana charges. After all the tips came in Thursday, UCO police were getting ready to track him down, but he turned himself in early Friday morning.

Redmond is being held for sexual battery, and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

“This is exactly how it’s supposed to work with law enforcement and the community working together to keep our places safe,” Nobles says.

The university continues to encourage students to use features like SafeWalk and the Guardian app any time they feel threatened or uncomfortable on campus.

