Sand Springs Police: Talk To Children To Stop Threats Rumors

Sand Springs police are asking parents to talk with their children to help stop rumors of school threats.

It says several people contacted them about a shooting Friday, but it was not credible.

"If you or anyone you know feels that there is a threat that needs to be investigated, please do not continue to spread the threat. Contact the police and file a report," the police department said. "By re-posting the rumor, you only worry others, and make it harder for officers to investigate the very thing you are worried about."