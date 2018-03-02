"Spas" Fronts For Prostitution, TPD Says

Left to right: Jennings Fairland, Christina Rubio, and Katey Phipps

Three people face charges of racketeering, pandering, drug possession, and inducing a minor to engage in prostitution.

Investigators said Jennings Fairless, Cristina Rubio, and Katey Phipps ran two "spas" in Tulsa that were actually fronts for prostitution.

One near 51st and Highway 169 the other near 46th and Memorial.

It's alleged they also convinced a 17-year-old girl to become a prostitute for them.