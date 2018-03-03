Semi Hits Pedestrian In Fatal Kay County Wreck

A man is dead after being hit by a semi-truck on a Kay County Highway, reports say.

Troopers say 25-year-old Eric Ailey of Ponca City walked out in front of a semi-truck on highway I-35 near Tonkawa Saturday morning around 10:30.

Reports say the southbound semi hit Ailey as well as another southbound car before departing the road to the right.

Ailey was taken by AirEvac to Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kansas where he was pronounced dead.

The semi driver and the two people in the other car were not injured.

Troopers aren't yet sure why the man walked out into the road.