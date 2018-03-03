1 Dead, 1 Critical After Stabbing In Chickasha - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

1 Dead, 1 Critical After Stabbing In Chickasha

Posted:
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma -

One woman is dead, and another woman is in critical condition after a stabbing took place Saturday evening in Chickasha.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. near South 2nd Street and West Washington Avenue. Jessica Marie Hayes (31) of Chickasha reported she had been stabbed by her Stepfather, Jesus Gaspar Delira (64) of Chickasha.

Hayes told officers that Delira was still inside the residence and that she believed that her Mother was also inside and may be dead.  Officers contacted Delira  and took him into custody.  Officers also found Lisa Marie Delira (53) of Chickasha, who had been stabbed to death. Hayes was transported to the hospital in Oklahoma City.

Jesus Delira is being held at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center pending formal charges. 

OSBI is working with Chickasha Police and Grady sheriffs to investigate. 

One male suspect has been taken into custody. 

