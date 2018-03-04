Cloudy Sunday Across Green Country

Saturday’s spectacular sunshine is being replaced by cloudy skies and rain chances for our Sunday.



It will be far from a washout, but you may need the umbrella as some point during the day. Off-and-on showers and a few embedded storms will gradually develop during the afternoon and early evening hours. A few could be briefly heavy and could contain some small hail.



Those cloudy skies will keep temperatures cooler today, with afternoon highs generally in the upper 50s to low 60s. Southeast winds will stay strong once again, with gusts of 25 miles per hour or higher expected throughout the day.



Those gusty winds will also keep temperatures from falling tonight as we’ll hold well in the 50s through the night ahead of an approaching front. One additional band of showers and isolated storms will be possible early Monday morning as that front surges into eastern Oklahoma. Despite the front moving through, Monday will actually end up being a warmer day with highs climbing back into the mid 60s as sunshine returns.



Unfortunately, that front will also bring fire danger back into the picture across Green Country. Northwest winds will gust to 30 miles per hour on Monday, and gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour will be possible on Tuesday! This will lead to the potential for rapid fire spread, even despite our recent February rains. Please avoid outdoor burning on both Monday and Tuesday!



Some chillier air will briefly arrive by mid-week, and that brings the potential for some freezing nights back into the picture. If you already got the itch to plant early this year, beware! A freeze is looking increasingly likely for both Wednesday morning and Thursday morning across most of Green Country.



Warmer weather will steadily return by the end of the week along with gusty south winds. Highs will likely be pushing back into the upper 60s to near 70 by week’s end, with the next chance of storms – some potentially strong – on the horizon as we head into next weekend.



