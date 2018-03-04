Cloudy Sunday Across Green Country

Police are investigating a shooting that they say left two men with gunshot wounds in the abdomen Sunday afternoon.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that they say left two men with gunshot wounds in the abdomen Sunday afternoon.More >>
Tulsa police say a DUI suspect will go from the hospital straight to jail after they say a driver launched their SUV into a tree.More >>
Tulsa police say a DUI suspect will go from the hospital straight to jail after they say a driver launched their SUV into a tree.More >>
Things are on track for a beautiful Friday afternoon across eastern Oklahoma. Temps are quite cold this morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but daytime highs will move into the mid-60s today along with southeast winds near 10 mph along with sunshine.More >>
Things are on track for a beautiful Friday afternoon across eastern Oklahoma. Temps are quite cold this morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but daytime highs will move into the mid-60s today along with southeast winds near 10 mph along with sunshine.More >>
The surface cold front is moving southward this morning and will produce gusty northwest winds from 20 to 30 mph for the next few hours before gradually decreasing speeds later today into tonight.More >>
The surface cold front is moving southward this morning and will produce gusty northwest winds from 20 to 30 mph for the next few hours before gradually decreasing speeds later today into tonight.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!