6-Year-Old Dies, Another In Critical Condition After Okmulgee County Crash

One 6-year-old is dead and another is still in critical condition following a deadly crash in Okmulgee County Friday.

Six people were in a minivan heading north on 75 when a collision occurred with a pickup on Highway 16.

Also in the van were two adults and three other children from 13 months to 6 years.

According to the father, the 13-month-old was released from the hospital Sunday night.

The three other people in the van were treated and released the day of the accident, while the passengers of the truck refused treatment for minor injuries.

The family of the 6-year-old has two GoFundMe accounts set up to help with funeral expenses. Those can be found here and here.

The cause of the crash and who is at fault is still under investigation.