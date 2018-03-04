6-Year-Old Dies, Another In Critical Condition After Okmulgee Co - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

6-Year-Old Dies, Another In Critical Condition After Okmulgee County Crash

Posted: Updated:
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One 6-year-old is dead and another is still in critical condition following a deadly crash in Okmulgee County Friday. 

Six people were in a minivan heading north on 75 when a collision occurred with a pickup on Highway 16.

Also in the van were two adults and three other children from 13 months to 6 years.

According to the father, the 13-month-old was released from the hospital Sunday night. 

The three other people in the van were treated and released the day of the accident, while the passengers of the truck refused treatment for minor injuries.

The family of the 6-year-old has two GoFundMe accounts set up to help with funeral expenses. Those can be found here and here

The cause of the crash and who is at fault is still under investigation. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.