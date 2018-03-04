Man Tries To Have Sex With Teenage Boy, Owasso Police Say

A man is behind bars after police said he tried to have sex with a teenage boy.

Owasso Police said Brandon Lopez contacted a 16-year-old boy via Facebook messenger.

Police said Lopez asked the boy to text him and invited him to "chill" as friends and see where things would go.

An officer decided to pose as the boy via text and agreed to meet up.

Lopez was later arrested at an elementary school.

He said he was under the influence of diet pills during the conversations between him and the victim.