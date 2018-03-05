Victim Identified In Fatal Broken Arrow Expressway Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Victim Identified In Fatal Broken Arrow Expressway Crash

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police said one person is dead in a multi-vehicle wreck on westbound Broken Arrow Expressway at Highway 169. Five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police identified the victim as 52-year-old Michael Goad.

Traffic was at a stand still after the wreck took place around 5:30 a.m. Traffic was diverted at Garnett until shortly before 9 a.m. when the highway reopened.

Officers said a vehicle was merging onto the westbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway from Highway 169 when they crashed into another vehicle trying to exit onto Highway 169 South.

After the crash, police said a gold Buick driven by Goad stopped and was hit by two other vehicles.

Goad died on the scene and other drivers were taken to the hospital.

Investigators shut down the area for nearly four hours.

Police say drivers need to be extra careful at the interchange.

"When you're coming onto the Broken Arrow, you're supposed to yield to on-coming traffic, and, sometimes that doesn't happen. And today, that sounds like, essentially, that's what occurred," Officer Jeanne Mackenzie said.

Police said no other major injuries were reported.

  • Bomb Threat, Nearby Gunfire Investigated At Tulsa School

    Tulsa Police are investigating a bomb threat at Nathan Hale High School and a report of shots being fired at an apartment complex near Hale Junior High. 

  • Fire Danger Flares Up

    It’s hard to believe that shortly after flooding rainfall, fire danger would be such a concern. However, March is a month known for big swings in Oklahoma and the pendulum has swung back to the dry pattern again.

