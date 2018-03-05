Sand Springs Restaurant Catches Fire

Sand Springs Fire Department responded to a business fire Monday morning. They had to block traffic near Main and Broadway as fire trucks and police were at the scene.

Firefighters told News On 6 it was an oven fire at Napoli's Italian Restaurant. They were able to get the fire under control pretty quickly.

Investigators said an employee left a pot of water boiling on the stove Sunday night. The water boiled out, and a fire started on the wall next to the stove.

There were no injuries.