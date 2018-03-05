OSBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Lone Grove

Gov. Mary Fallin says she's reached a deal with legislative leaders and state prosecutors on a package of bills designed to curb Oklahoma's growing prison population.More >>
Gov. Mary Fallin says she's reached a deal with legislative leaders and state prosecutors on a package of bills designed to curb Oklahoma's growing prison population.More >>
The year was 1990, but the issues were oh so similar to what Oklahoma is facing today. In the attached reports, KWTV reporter Brett Johnson shares the sights and sounds from a teacher rally at the state Capitol, led by former Oklahoma Education Association President Kyle Dahlem.More >>
The year was 1990, but the issues were oh so similar to what Oklahoma is facing today. In the attached reports, KWTV reporter Brett Johnson shares the sights and sounds from a teacher rally at the state Capitol, led by former Oklahoma Education Association President Kyle Dahlem.More >>
Tulsa Police are investigating a bomb threat at Nathan Hale High School and a report of shots being fired at an apartment complex near Hale Junior High.More >>
Tulsa Police are investigating a bomb threat at Nathan Hale High School and a report of shots being fired at an apartment complex near Hale Junior High.More >>
It’s hard to believe that shortly after flooding rainfall, fire danger would be such a concern. However, March is a month known for big swings in Oklahoma and the pendulum has swung back to the dry pattern again.More >>
It’s hard to believe that shortly after flooding rainfall, fire danger would be such a concern. However, March is a month known for big swings in Oklahoma and the pendulum has swung back to the dry pattern again.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.