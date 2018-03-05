Flashback 1990: Oklahoma Teachers, Students Rally For Money At Capitol

The year was 1990, but the issues were oh so similar to what Oklahoma is facing today.

In the attached reports, KWTV reporter Brett Johnson shares the sights and sounds from a teacher rally at the state Capitol, led by former Oklahoma Education Association President Kyle Dahlem. Teachers spoke out about the need for more classroom funding, and students joined them.

One duo even wrote a rap about it.

Busloads of picketers poured in from across the Sooner State to do march around the Capitol building. It was the first time the OEA had ever called on its members to walk off the job in the middle of a school year. Many school districts were facing budget shortfalls in the coming year, with jobs on the line.

Oklahoma was ranked 49th in the nation in teacher salaries and 46th in funding for education.

