Officers Talk With Owasso Students To Prevent Physical, Sexual Abuse

Owasso officers are having difficult conversations with elementary students this week in an effort to prevent physical and sexual abuse.

The Owasso Police Sexual Assault Response Team is talking to third graders across the district as part of the "Play It Safe" program.

"At the third-grade age, we think they're old enough to start discerning what's a good touch and what's a bad touch, and it can be anything from any kind of physical abuse to even sexual abuse. We want to make sure they feel confident that they have safe and trusted members to talk to," said Bailey Elementary Principal Ashley Hearn.

Officers will continue the discussions at all of Owasso's elementary schools through Thursday.