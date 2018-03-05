Haskell Police Investigating Threats Against Schools

Haskell police, with help from the FBI and other agencies, are investigating multiple social media threats aimed at the town of Haskell and its schools.

Authorities want parents, students, and teachers to know that they're doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

Assistant Chief Kermit Thomas says the first threat was made Friday, prompting an outpouring of concern from parents.

"We're going to do everything we can to keep these kids safe," said Thomas.

Thomas says that Monday he spent hours with the FBI, as well as having help from other agencies, and that police officers were posted at the schools.

At this time, Thomas says he believes the threats were made as a joke, but this is no laughing matter because many resources are used in response to threats.

Thomas says he will continue to have officers at the schools.

He also says that anyone who makes these types of threats could be arrested for making a terroristic threat, which is a felony.