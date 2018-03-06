Emergency Responders Battling Fires In Osage County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Emergency Responders Battling Fires In Osage County

Posted: Updated:
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Four fires are burning in Osage County according to emergency managers.

We’re told two of the fires are in the eastern part of the county and two are in the western part.

They said fires are burning near Foreaker, another off Highway 60, a third on Highway 123 near Hughes Ranch and a fourth between Wynona and Barnsdall.

Officials weren’t sure if any structures were threatened or involved.

They said the one they are most concerned about is the one near Hughes Ranch.

All but one Oklahoma county is under a Red Flag Warning. News On 6 Meteorologist Mike Grogan said the high-fire danger is possible state-wide.

News On 6’s Amy Kauffman is headed to Osage County and will have updates as details develop.

