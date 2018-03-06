Wind Blows Pole Onto Car In Downtown Tulsa

A driver is dealing with car damage after she said the wind blew a pole onto her car.

A woman driving near 6th and Boulder in downtown Tulsa said she just stopped at a stoplight when a pole snapped at the base and hit her windshield.

News On 6 Meteorologist Lacey Swope said in downtown Tulsa, wind gusts have reached up to 45 miles per hour.

The windshield is shattered and there is more damage to the driver’s side of the car.

The woman was not injured.