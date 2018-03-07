OHP: South Tulsa County Truck Crash Kills Mounds Man

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it is still investigating the cause of a truck crash Tuesday evening that killed a Mounds man.

Troopers say 49-year-old Jerry Glenn was headed west on 211th Street South in his Ford F-550 truck, when he went off the road on the curve at Lewis Avenue and hit some trees.

The OHP says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. about five miles south of Bixby.

The Liberty Fire Department and the Highway Patrol both responded. Troopers say Glenn was pinned in the vehicle after the crash.

In their report, the OHP says Glenn was not wearing his seat belt.