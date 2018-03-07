City Of Tulsa Launches 'A Better Way' To Stop Panhandling

The City of Tulsa launched a new program Wednesday designed to stop panhandling. It is called "A Better Way."

Panhandling is a problem Tulsans see all the time with people on street corners with signs asking for money. Now, the city is coming up with a new way to get panhandlers money, without them having to beg for it.

The program is based on a similar initiative from the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says the program addresses two issues in Tulsa. One is the number of panhandlers in the city. He says the city has tried several ways to fix that problem, but they've never worked.

And two, cleaning up the city. Mayor Bynum says this program will allow former panhandlers to get a job by picking up trash around the city. He says panhandlers will also get access to social services, with the hope of getting them off the street and back on their feet.

"To be a leader nationally - not trying to catch onto the, you know, be the 401st city that's doing something but rather be one of the first dozen cities in the nation that's testing something out, living up to our reputation as a beta city," Bynum said at downtown a news conference.

The program will give the homeless $65 a day plus lunch in exchange for their work on different community projects.