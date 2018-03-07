Man's Body Found In Mayes County House Fire

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a house fire in Mayes County overnight. The body was found in a mobile home near Murphy on Fort Gibson Lake, according to the Mayes County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office, fire marshal and medical examiner are investigating what happened.

According to Terry Ferrel with the State Fire Marshall's Office, the fire was first called in at 11:30 Tuesday night.

He said one man is dead, but the body has not been identified. The home was destroyed in the fire.

Ferrel said it's too early in the investigation to know if foul play is suspected. The body was badly burned and will have to be identified by the medical examiner.

Under Sheriff Tim Thompson said it's a sad day when anyone loses their life to a fire.