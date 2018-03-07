Sequoyah County Softball Coach Arrested On Child Porn Charges

A Sequoyah County softball coach was arrested on child pornography charges Wednesday.

According to a news release, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Task Force deputies, homeland security investigators, Sequoyah County deputies, Muldrow Police and members of the District 27 District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant to a home in Muldrow.

The search came after a months-long investigation of online purchases made by suspect Ryan Offineer, 41, on a website used to sell images of child pornography, a news release says.

During the search, TCSO said they found images of young teenaged girls.

They said Offineer is a girls’ softball coach in the Muldrow area and worry he may have preyed on girls he had contact with.

Deputies ask anyone with information to come forward and call 918-596-5601.

Offineer was booked into the Sequoyah County Jain on state charges of possession of child porn and procurement of child porn.

Additional charges may be filed. Federal prosecutors could pick up the charges.