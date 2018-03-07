New Apartments Boast Prime Tulsa Location

More than 60 new apartments will be opening in Downtown Tulsa this summer.

The new “Flats on Archer” are in Downtown Tulsa's Arts District and they range in size from about 700 square feet to 1,400 square feet.

62 Apartments will make up the Flats on Archer which are under construction right now at Boston and Archer Downtown.

There is retail space on the first floor, a full parking garage with key card access, and balconies come with each of the apartments.

This is the first project in Tulsa for the C-Star group which admits these aren’t going to be the cheapest rent in town, ranging from $1,200 to $2,100 a month.

But they said you get what you pay for and the Flats on Archer will have all the amenities they feel the market wants.

"Top notch high end with a boutique feel. There is nothing that has been done like this in Tulsa and we found a great piece of land. The Tulsa Arts District is one of my favorite so the fact that we get to live and work right in the middle of it … I don't think you could ask for a better location, and location sells," said Hannah Demuth.

If all goes as planned, Flats on Archer hope to be open for new residents in August of this 2018.