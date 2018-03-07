Oklahoma To Have Highest Incarceration Rate, Coalition Says

An organization that fought to get criminal justice reform on the ballot in 2016 has concerns about a plan released by the governor's office this week.



Lawmakers plan to fast-track a series of bills that they say would lower prison time for non-violent offenders and reduce the state's prison population.

But Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform says the new plan was negotiated in private and is watered down from task force

recommendations.

The group said Oklahoma is on pace to pass Louisiana for the nation's highest incarceration rate.

The governor's office has not responded to the allegations.