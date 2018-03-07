Momentum Carries TU Into Conference Play

TU will begin American Conference play Friday and it's tough to come into a tournament with more momentum than the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Head Coach Frank Haith calls the second half of the season the 'back nine,' and to continue the golf analogy, TU is playing at about eight under going into the conference tournament.

They’ve won eight of their last nine, and nine of 11 since a four-game losing streak that proved to be a major turning point.

"I started the back nine comment, I guess. That was the only thing different, and that we're halfway through the season and we can still turn this thing around," said Haith.

Arguably no team has had a better second half than TU. They'll look to carry that momentum into Friday’s quarterfinal matchup with either Memphis or South Florida.

"Never wavered. To the point where we're at right now, I think we are a team that is playing with a lot of confidence," said Haith, "we got good leadership. I think Junior and Corey and Jaleel have been really good in terms of talking to their teammates about they want to continue to play."

TU split the season series with Memphis and is 7-0 all-time against USF, But Haith will be the first to say, throw it all out the window.

"That's what I'm going to talk to our guys, none of what we've done matters. Right now, we just have to focus on the now," said Haith.