Momentum Carries TU Into Conference Play - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Momentum Carries TU Into Conference Play

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

TU will begin American Conference play Friday and it's tough to come into a tournament with more momentum than the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. 

Head Coach Frank Haith calls the second half of the season the 'back nine,' and to continue the golf analogy, TU is playing at about eight under going into the conference tournament.

They’ve won eight of their last nine, and nine of 11 since a four-game losing streak that proved to be a major turning point.

"I started the back nine comment, I guess. That was the only thing different, and that we're halfway through the season and we can still turn this thing around," said Haith. 

Arguably no team has had a better second half than TU. They'll look to carry that momentum into Friday’s quarterfinal matchup with either Memphis or South Florida.

"Never wavered. To the point where we're at right now, I think we are a team that is playing with a lot of confidence," said Haith, "we got good leadership. I think Junior and Corey and Jaleel have been really good in terms of talking to their teammates about they want to continue to play."

TU split the season series with Memphis and is 7-0 all-time against USF, But Haith will be the first to say, throw it all out the window.

"That's what I'm going to talk to our guys, none of what we've done matters. Right now, we just have to focus on the now," said Haith. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Oklahoma Legislative Prayers Spark Controversy, Changes

    Oklahoma Legislative Prayers Spark Controversy, Changes

    Oklahoma's Speaker of the House says he plans changes to a program in which pastors deliver prayers and sermons to legislators amid criticism from interfaith leaders that non-Christians are being denied an opportunity to participate. 

    More >>

    Oklahoma's Speaker of the House says he plans changes to a program in which pastors deliver prayers and sermons to legislators amid criticism from interfaith leaders that non-Christians are being denied an opportunity to participate. 

    More >>

  • Pleasant Thursday Expected Across Green Country

    Pleasant Thursday Expected Across Green Country

    The battle between winter and spring is underway.  We’re starting this morning in the 20s and will end in the upper 50s north and lower 60s south this afternoon with even warmer air Friday before a Saturday storm system possibly brings a few thunderstorms and another cool-down Sunday into early next week.  

    More >>

    The battle between winter and spring is underway.  We’re starting this morning in the 20s and will end in the upper 50s north and lower 60s south this afternoon with even warmer air Friday before a Saturday storm system possibly brings a few thunderstorms and another cool-down Sunday into early next week.  

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.