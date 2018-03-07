Claremore Family Pleads For Answers Regarding Missing Woman

A Claremore family is desperately searching for answers about their missing loved one, a 50-year-old mother of three who hasn't been seen since February 1st.

Police say they are following every tip from the community and it's still an active case.

It's been more than a month since Marlo Wright disappeared and those who love her just want her back home.

Windchimes echo as 92-year-old Gladys Thomas tries to hold back the tears, clinging to a picture of her daughter that was taken a long time ago. But, the memories are far from distant.

"She never sees a stranger,” said Thomas. “She's always been nice to everybody."

Wright left her Claremore home with a friend on February 1st.

Police say he made her get out of the car somewhere in Verdigris.

"We went down there and searched that park,” said Syliva Thompson, Wright’s sister. “There was no footprints, nothing. Then the search crew went and searched, nothing."

She was last seen at an intersection walking along Patti Page Boulevard toward Highway 66.

"We had some tips,” said Claremore Police Lieutenant Chuck Goad. “Our latest ones were last week that we received and he followed up on those, and we still don't have much progress."

Detectives with the Claremore Police Department say they've questioned the friend four times and have investigated every lead.

"We are worried about her,” said Goad. “We would like to make contact with her. This is by no means a cold case at this point.”

The family says she had a brain tumor removed in 2013.

"Marlo doesn't see very well,” said Thompson. “She can do ok in the daytime but at night, she can't see anything."

She never leaves without her blue flashlight if she'll be gone for the night.

"Anything would be better than not knowing anything,” said Thompson. “We have no clue for sure whether she's alive or not."

Thomas continues to pray her daughter is safe and will come back home.

"I love her dearly and I wish she was here with me,” she said.

A group called 'Bridging the Gap' has actively helped with the search.

If you have any information, even if it’s a tip detectives have already investigated, call the Claremore Police Department