Teachers Meet In Tulsa To Prepare For Walkout - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Teachers Meet In Tulsa To Prepare For Walkout

Posted: Updated:

April 2nd is the new deadline set by the state teachers union to avoid a teacher walkout.

However, schools could close sooner rather than later.  The teachers union had set one date for a walkout, then were quickly pressured into moved that date up by 3 weeks.

Alicia Priest, the Oklahoma Education Association President, says, "our members are ready to act now, so we are accelerating our strategy."

3/7/2018 Related Story:  OEA Moves Up Deadline For Teacher Strike

The timing is important - Spring break is just a week away.

The union's original plan was to stop work on April 23rd, which is after the window for state testing.

"Now that we've moved it to the 2nd, we've got a shot at a fight," said teacher Larry Cagle.  "I don't know any other way to talk about it - this is going to be a fight."

A group of teachers met in Tulsa to discuss the walkout.  They're trying to make arrangements for children who eat at school and for parents who need to find childcare.  They're also discussing athletic events that can't be rescheduled.

Even with challenges like these, they expect to protest at the Capitol for as long as needed.

"Something has to give," said teacher Kara Rockholt.  "If the Oklahoma legislature won't listen to us, then we have to stand up and do something about it."

The teachers union is expected to lay out their demands on Thursday.

A lot of teachers are watching to see if the union takes a strong enough stand to satisfy them.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Oklahoma Legislative Prayers Spark Controversy, Changes

    Oklahoma Legislative Prayers Spark Controversy, Changes

    Oklahoma's Speaker of the House says he plans changes to a program in which pastors deliver prayers and sermons to legislators amid criticism from interfaith leaders that non-Christians are being denied an opportunity to participate. 

    More >>

    Oklahoma's Speaker of the House says he plans changes to a program in which pastors deliver prayers and sermons to legislators amid criticism from interfaith leaders that non-Christians are being denied an opportunity to participate. 

    More >>

  • Pleasant Thursday Expected Across Green Country

    Pleasant Thursday Expected Across Green Country

    The battle between winter and spring is underway.  We’re starting this morning in the 20s and will end in the upper 50s north and lower 60s south this afternoon with even warmer air Friday before a Saturday storm system possibly brings a few thunderstorms and another cool-down Sunday into early next week.  

    More >>

    The battle between winter and spring is underway.  We’re starting this morning in the 20s and will end in the upper 50s north and lower 60s south this afternoon with even warmer air Friday before a Saturday storm system possibly brings a few thunderstorms and another cool-down Sunday into early next week.  

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.