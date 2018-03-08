Man Shot In Leg During Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are looking for two men after another man was shot in the leg during a robbery at a Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday.

Officers say the shooting happened at the Cobblestone Apartments west of Memorial Drive on 51st Street.

Police say the men approached the victim who was standing outside his apartment. The men asked for a cigarette and as the victim pulled one out, officers said one of the men showed a handgun.

The pair then took the victim's wallet and as they were leaving, police say they fired several shots at the victim. One of those shots hit the victim in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and police say the victim is expected to be OK.

So far, police have not released a description of the two men they are looking for.