Stolen BMW Crashes Into Broken Arrow Home

Image of the damaged BMW being hauled out of the yard.

Image of the homeowner and his damaged home.

Image of the end of the pursuit. Photo by Courtney Jones.

Image of the crashed BMW taken by the homeowners.

Broken Arrow Police says a stolen BMW crashed into a home during a pursuit Thursday morning.

It happened near Kenosha and Kenwood, about a block east of Main.

Police said the suspects stole a BMW during a burglary near 51st and Lynn Lane.

They said officers saw the suspected vehicle near 23rd and Kenosha and pursued it.

The car crashed into the front of a house and rolled onto its side.

Police said the homeowners were inside at the time of the crash but weren't hurt.

"That's always been a fear because you see it on the news all the time...a car crashes through somebody's house and living right here, people fly down this street," said Holly Doshier, homeowner.

Officers said the two people inside the car were taken to the hospital but their conditions are not known. Their names have not been released.