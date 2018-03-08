Stolen BMW Crashes Into Broken Arrow Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Stolen BMW Crashes Into Broken Arrow Home

Posted: Updated:
Image of the crashed BMW taken by the homeowners. Image of the crashed BMW taken by the homeowners.
Image of the end of the pursuit. Photo by Courtney Jones. Image of the end of the pursuit. Photo by Courtney Jones.
Image of the homeowner and his damaged home. Image of the homeowner and his damaged home.
Image of the damaged BMW being hauled out of the yard. Image of the damaged BMW being hauled out of the yard.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police says a stolen BMW crashed into a home during a pursuit Thursday morning.

It happened near Kenosha and Kenwood, about a block east of Main.

Police said the suspects stole a BMW during a burglary near 51st and Lynn Lane.

They said officers saw the suspected vehicle near 23rd and Kenosha and pursued it.

The car crashed into the front of a house and rolled onto its side.

Police said the homeowners were inside at the time of the crash but weren't hurt.

"That's always been a fear because you see it on the news all the time...a car crashes through somebody's house and living right here, people fly down this street," said Holly Doshier, homeowner.

Officers said the two people inside the car were taken to the hospital but their conditions are not known. Their names have not been released.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.