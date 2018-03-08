Teenage Boy Shot To Death At Tulsa Apartment Complex - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Teenage Boy Shot To Death At Tulsa Apartment Complex

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy at the Apache Manor Apartments, 2400 North Marion Avenue. 

Tulsa Police said they have little to go on as they search for the shooter.

"We are currently looking for witnesses in the area, and we are working to identify suspects," said Captain Malcolm Wightman, Tulsa Police. "The scene is being processed, and we have limited information at this time."

The teen's family was hysterical as they learned their loved one was dead.

Police said the gunman knew the victim who was just 15 years old. They said there was some kind of argument leading up to the shooting.

"Anytime we have a scene that's emotionally charged like this, for everyone's safety, it's better for us to have more personnel on scene," Wightman said. "It makes it easier for us to deal with situations if they crop up."

At one point, we heard yelling as officers began running through the complex. Wightman said a potential witness was trying to avoid being interviewed by police.

"It's one of the challenges we deal with sometimes," he said. "We identified a witness who did not want to speak to us."

In fact, Wightman said gathering all the witnesses was especially hard at this crime scene.

"There were some witnesses and they spread out through the complex and we had to locate them, which involved a large police presence," said Captain Malcolm Wightman, TPD.

"We don't like to rush these kinds of scenes, because obviously that's somebody's family member, and if we go too quickly and mess something up, that's not fair to them."

If you know anything about the deadly shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. The tip could earn you a cash reward.

