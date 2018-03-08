Teen On Dirt Bike Leads TPD On Chase

Tulsa police have arrested a teenager on a dirt bike after a short pursuit near Tulsa International Airport.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody after a northbound chase on Mingo from about Admiral to Pine, police say.

Police say speeds never reached more than 20 mph and at one point, the teen waved at police while driving by.

Reports say the parents came and took the dirt bike after the teen was arrested.

Police say they have encountered this kid before.