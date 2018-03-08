Kids, Oklahoma Game Warden Save Paddlefish

An Oklahoma game warden say 25 to 30 Paddlefish are alive thanks to six helpful kids.

They alerted a warden to the fish, trapped in a pool in the parking area below Lock and Dam #14 on the Arkansas River.

In a post on their Facebook page, Game Warden Jeremy Bersche and the kids helped move the Paddlefish ranging in size from 15 to 30 pounds back to the Arkansas River.

Warden Bersche says without the kids letting wardens know, these fish would have perished from oxygen deprivation, predators or possibly poaching.