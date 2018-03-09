Texas Remains Confirmed As Missing Woman With Tulsa Ties

The remains of a woman with Tulsa ties have been recovered in north Texas, three-and-a-half years after she disappeared.

Christina Morris went missing in August of 2014 in Plano, Texas.

Her remains were found Thursday near the town of Anna. That is about about 30 miles north of Plano.

News On 6 spoke with Christina's mother, who lived in Tulsa at the time.

11/4/2015 Related Story: Family Of Missing Dallas Woman Hopes Tulsans Can Help With Search

Police arrested Enrique Arochi months after Morris' disappearance. He was convicted in 2016, based partly on DNA samples, of aggravated kidnapping and sentenced to life imprisonment two years after her disappearance.

Arochi, who turns 27 next Thursday, isn't eligible for parole until 2044.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.