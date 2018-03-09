Teens Arrested After High Speed Car Chase In Sand Springs - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Teens Arrested After High Speed Car Chase In Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Police say two teenage boys are in custody after they led Sand Springs officers on an overnight chase.

Sand Springs Police say that chase ended when the two boys ran off the road and hit a light pole near South 41st Street and 29th West Avenue.  It started in Prattville, west of Highway 97, after the car's owner saw the teens near his car at about 1:30 a.m.

A short time later, officers spotted the Lexus and tried to stop it, but the teens sped off, leading police on a high speed chase along 41st Street South heading east.

They say it ended after the car crossed Highway 97 and lost a tire. Moments later, the car crashed into a pole and both teens were arrested.

Officers say neither teen was injured.  

