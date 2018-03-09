Deputies Arrest Stigler Man, Recover Stolen Equipment - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Deputies Arrest Stigler Man, Recover Stolen Equipment

Posted: Updated:
Haskell County jail photo of Blake Beal. Haskell County jail photo of Blake Beal.
Haskell County Sheriff's Office photo Haskell County Sheriff's Office photo
Haskell County Sheriff's Office photo Haskell County Sheriff's Office photo
Haskell County Sheriff's Office photo Haskell County Sheriff's Office photo
STIGLER, Oklahoma -

Haskell County deputies arrest a Stigler man and recovered several thousand dollars worth of stolen property after serving a search warrant at his home Thursday.

In a post on their Facebook page, the sheriff's office says received information that Beal was suspected of being involved in a number of burglaries in rural Pittsburg County.

During the search, Blake Beal was booked into the Haskell County jail on complaints including concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris and Stigler Police Chief Richard Dickson says their departments are working together to solve crimes in their jurisdictions.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.