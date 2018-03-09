Deputies Arrest Stigler Man, Recover Stolen Equipment

Haskell County deputies arrest a Stigler man and recovered several thousand dollars worth of stolen property after serving a search warrant at his home Thursday.

In a post on their Facebook page, the sheriff's office says received information that Beal was suspected of being involved in a number of burglaries in rural Pittsburg County.

During the search, Blake Beal was booked into the Haskell County jail on complaints including concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris and Stigler Police Chief Richard Dickson says their departments are working together to solve crimes in their jurisdictions.