Sapulpa Students Honor Florida School Shooting Victims

Friday morning, a group of Sapulpa Middle School students honored the 17 who lost their lives in the Florida high school shooting on February 14th.

The tribute held outside was organized by the Sapulpa Middle School's Fellowship of Christian Athletes. During the event, they remembered the victims who died at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

They also had a conversation about what happened and named each victim, then will hold for a moment of silence.

Following that, one of the students read 17 "I will" statements about what they will do as students to make a difference.