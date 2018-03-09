Tulsa County Commissioner Announces Plans To Resign

John Smaligo will start working with the Associated Builders and Contractors of Oklahoma April 1 and will officially resign as Tulsa County commissioner April 2nd.

A Tulsa County commissioner announced plans to resign his position and become head of a builders trade group.

John Smaligo will start working with the Associated Builders and Contractors of Oklahoma April 1 and will officially resign as Tulsa County commissioner April 2nd.

Smaligo was a Tulsa County commissioner for 11 years and an Oklahoma House of Representative for three terms.

