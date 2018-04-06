Teachers Walking From Tulsa To OKC Stop In Bristow

Teachers from Tulsa continued their more than 100 mile journey to the state Capitol Friday.

The group stopped Thursday evening in Bristow on Day 3 of their walk. That journey is being made on foot with one goal: to call attention to the lack of education funding in Oklahoma.

The group of about 60 walkers arrived in Bristow at about 3:30 p.m.

They say it was neat because school was in session in Bristow students from the high school and the elementary school across the street came out to cheer them on.

They left Friday morning for the next leg of their walk, a 17.5 mile journey to Stroud, where they will spend the night at Stroud's high school. However, they had to stop walking after a few miles due to rain and lightning in the area.

Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist made the entire march so far. She said it was difficult to convince some of the teachers to board buses instead of walking the rest of the 15 miles.

"We started pulling people out and they were not very happy, because they're very determined, it wasn't until they started seeing the lightning, they realized they really needed to go in," Gist said.

They rode the bus the last 15 miles to Stroud, where they continued the walk inside the school gym.

They're scheduled to walk to Chandler Saturday and arrive at the capitol Tuesday.