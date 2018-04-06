TPD: 7-Year-Old Abused By A Parent For The Second Time - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

TPD: 7-Year-Old Abused By A Parent For The Second Time

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police said a 7-year-old boy is dealing with child abuse for the second time in his life.

They said the first time, he was 3-months-old and had so many broken bones he was taken away from his mother and given to his father for sole custody.

Now, police said the father is in jail for slamming the boy head-first onto a wood floor.

Police said Russell Biaselli got angry when he had to pick up his 7-year-old son early from school because the boy got into trouble.

"When they got home from school, the father was mad at the 7-year-old victim, picked him up and slammed him head first to a wood floor," Officer Jeanne MacKenzie said.

Police said the boy's grandmother took him to the ER with a brain bleed and soft tissue damage.

They said Biaselli refused to do an interview with police, but, an affidavit says he told a DHS worker he "blew his top" and "let his emotions get the best of me."

Police said, unfortunately, this is not the first time the little boy has been injured by a parent.

"When he was 3-months-old he was a victim of child abuse. He sustained several rib fractures, broken arm, broken leg and that was with his mother and boyfriend," MacKenzie said.

Police said the boy was taken into protective custody.

Biaselli was booked into jail for one count of child abuse by injury.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.