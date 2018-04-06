TPD: 7-Year-Old Abused By A Parent For The Second Time

Police said a 7-year-old boy is dealing with child abuse for the second time in his life.

They said the first time, he was 3-months-old and had so many broken bones he was taken away from his mother and given to his father for sole custody.

Now, police said the father is in jail for slamming the boy head-first onto a wood floor.

Police said Russell Biaselli got angry when he had to pick up his 7-year-old son early from school because the boy got into trouble.

"When they got home from school, the father was mad at the 7-year-old victim, picked him up and slammed him head first to a wood floor," Officer Jeanne MacKenzie said.

Police said the boy's grandmother took him to the ER with a brain bleed and soft tissue damage.

They said Biaselli refused to do an interview with police, but, an affidavit says he told a DHS worker he "blew his top" and "let his emotions get the best of me."

Police said, unfortunately, this is not the first time the little boy has been injured by a parent.

"When he was 3-months-old he was a victim of child abuse. He sustained several rib fractures, broken arm, broken leg and that was with his mother and boyfriend," MacKenzie said.

Police said the boy was taken into protective custody.

Biaselli was booked into jail for one count of child abuse by injury.