Road Conditions, Accidents Causing Traffic Delays Around Tulsa

Precipitation and cold weather are causing problems for traffic on roads and highways all over Green County.

First responders have been called to multiple accidents, some with injuries, on Saturday morning.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation is treating some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

ODOT is reminding drivers to watch out for black ice, stay at least 200 feet behind road clearing equipment, leave extra space between yourself and other vehicles on the road, and to be patient.

Some of the accidents led to road closures. To see what the road conditions may be for your travels, you can check ODOT's road condition map.