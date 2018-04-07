Bundle Up! Cold And Wintry Precipitation This Weekend In Green Country

Bundle up! We’ve got winter cold and wintry precipitation for our Saturday here in Green Country.

Areas of snow and sleet will continue for the morning hours, with the heaviest precipitation gradually shifting into southeast Oklahoma. Accumulation amounts will be under 1 inch, but with temperatures at or below freezing, some area roads will become slick. Please travel with caution, especially during the morning hours!

Precipitation will move primarily south of our viewing area for this afternoon, and roads will improve as some afternoon sunshine returns and temperatures climb above freezing. But it will still be a cold Saturday with highs likely only reaching the mid 40s with a brisk north wind.

We’ll remain chilly for the rest of the weekend with yet another freeze expected tonight as lows dip back into the low 30s. Keep those plants covered up! Another small batch of wintry precipitation will be possible Sunday morning, primarily near and north of the Oklahoma-Kansas state line. We’ll keep you advised!