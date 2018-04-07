Bundle Up! Cold And Wintry Precipitation This Weekend In Green - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bundle Up! Cold And Wintry Precipitation This Weekend In Green Country

Posted: Updated:

Bundle up!  We’ve got winter cold and wintry precipitation for our Saturday here in Green Country.
Areas of snow and sleet will continue for the morning hours, with the heaviest precipitation gradually shifting into southeast Oklahoma.  Accumulation amounts will be under 1 inch, but with temperatures at or below freezing, some area roads will become slick.  Please travel with caution, especially during the morning hours!
Precipitation will move primarily south of our viewing area for this afternoon, and roads will improve as some afternoon sunshine returns and temperatures climb above freezing.  But it will still be a cold Saturday with highs likely only reaching the mid 40s with a brisk north wind.
We’ll remain chilly for the rest of the weekend with yet another freeze expected tonight as lows dip back into the low 30s.  Keep those plants covered up!  Another small batch of wintry precipitation will be possible Sunday morning, primarily near and north of the Oklahoma-Kansas state line.  We’ll keep you advised!

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.