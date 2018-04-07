Delaware County Man Shoots, Kills 13-Year-Old Son, OSBI Says

OSBI is investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by his father early Saturday morning.

Delaware County deputies were called to a home near Jay around 1:45 a.m. after reports of a shooting to find a 13-year-old boy dead inside a pickup truck from a gunshot wound.

Once OSBI agents arrived and conducted several interviews, they arrested the boy's father, 47-year-old Tony Rutherford, on first-degree murder complaints.

Neighbors told agents that Rutherford had come to check on a vacant house owned by another one of his sons after neighbors saw suspicious vehicles pull up to it and called him.

Reports say that when Rutherford arrived, he saw someone driving his son's truck, chased it, and fired his rifle at the driver several times. The driver was his 13-year-old son. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rutherford is being held in Delaware County Jail.