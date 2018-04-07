Former Oklahoma Teacher Says Changes Won't Bring Her back

A Tulsa woman who has been teaching in Texas for the last two years says even if the state does pass more education funding money, it won't convince her to work in Oklahoma.

Her husband still lives in Tulsa, but he's getting ready to make the move, too.

"I have 20 children this year, instead of 26 or 28," said Second Grade Teacher LeAnna Snyder.

She teaches in Grand Prairie, Texas, near Dallas.

"I'm a teacher. And I don't want to have to give that up," said Snyder.

It's her 26th year teaching. Eight of those years were at Carnegie Elementary in Tulsa.

Now, she's at Colin Powell Elementary, where she's been for two years.

"It's been fabulous. It has reignited my passion," she said.

Every Friday afternoon when school gets out, she drives four and a half hours home to Tulsa to spend the weekend with her family.

"I feel like I'm kind of living in two different worlds, and I really am. Because I'm in my professional mode and then I'm in my mom mode on the weekends. And it's kinda hard trying to balance that," Snyder said.

"We've tried to make the best of it. Kids are very busy socially and with school, and so, cherish every minute," said her husband Eric.

Right now, LeAnna said she earns $20,000 more a year than she would in Oklahoma.

And now that she knows what a fully funded school looks like, it doesn't matter to her what the legislature passes, she's staying in Texas.

"If I need supplies, all I have to do is say, 'Hey, I need something' and it's there," she said.

With their son Jackson at ORU, and their daughter Abbey graduating from Edison this year, Leanna's husband Eric will be moving across the state line, too.

"I will never cheer for a college team in that state, but I'm OK living there," said Eric.

"We need to start a new chapter of our life too. And unfortunately, it can't be here," LeAnna said.