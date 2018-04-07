Moore Education Association Holds Town Hall With Lawmakers

The dialogue between teachers and lawmakers continues this weekend as the school shutdown heads into its second week.

Complete Coverage: School Shutdown

House Majority Leader Jon Echols and State Rep. Mark McBride met with dozens of teachers in Moore Saturday.

A town hall was hosted by the Education Association of Moore to continue discussions in a more personal setting.

Several parents were also in attendance, asking about everything from teacher pay to classroom funding.

Discussion between the community and their lawmakers was civil, and according to the event's organizer, productive.

“It was amazing. Having representative Echols and representative McBride here to discuss the hard questions with our teachers, it was amazing," said Zach Grimm, President of the Education Association of Moore.