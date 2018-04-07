OHP Searches For Car After Trooper-Involved Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle after a patrol car was involved in a rollover crash late Saturday morning.

Investigators said a trooper was in pursuit of a car when the crash happened on Highway 75 and 81st Street South near Tulsa Hills.

They say the car that got away is a 2014 or 2015 black Dodge Charger with a heavily tinted back window with imperfections in the tint and a paper tag.

If you know anything about the incident, call OHP.